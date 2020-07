Buzdar prays for good health of Saudi King

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inquired after the health of King of Saudi Arabia, Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and prayed for his good health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inquired after the health of King of Saudi Arabia, Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and prayed for his good health.

The Chief Minister telephonically contacted the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and expressed good wishes for the Saudi King,stated a handout issued here.