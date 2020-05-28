LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the opposition leadership would fail in 'coronapolitics' (efforts to politicize coronavirus issue) as the masses were disgusted with the political gimmicks of double-faced opposition leaders.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, he said the opposition turned politics into business and now it was playing politics on coronavirus pandemic with least respect to the lives of people and economic challenges to the country, adding that the masses would never forgive the politicians who played politics on coronavirus.

The Chief Minister Punjab regretted the fact that the opposition politicians pursued their vested interests despite extraordinary circumstances in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Buzdar said it had been proved today that Prime Minister Imran Khan took right decisions in the larger public interests which helped check spike in the coronavirus cases in the country, adding that the government understood the importance of checking the spread of the deadly virus and saving people from hunger and poverty.

He urged the opposition to avoid political point-scoring during these testing times and work in unison with the government to defeat coronavirus.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant departments in the Southern Punjab to stay alert in order to save crops from locust attack, adding that the focus should be on aerial spray besides the other modes of spray to ward off the attack.

Buzdar said that all efforts should be based on the scientific method to control the locusts in the province, adding that daily surveillance of the affected areas was important besides vigilance on the issue.

He said all resources should be employed to save the farmers from loss, adding that round the clock monitoring should be ensured from the central and district control rooms against locust attack.