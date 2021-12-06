Buzdar Seeks Report From CCPO Lahore
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the escape of prisoners from model kutchehry.
According to a handout issued here, the CM ordered for holding an inquiry to identify the negligent officials for disciplinary action.
Early arrest of the escapees should also be ensured, CM added.