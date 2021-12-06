Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the escape of prisoners from model kutchehry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the escape of prisoners from model kutchehry.

According to a handout issued here, the CM ordered for holding an inquiry to identify the negligent officials for disciplinary action.

Early arrest of the escapees should also be ensured, CM added.