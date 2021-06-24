UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Serves Rs 250 Mln Defamation Notice To Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Buzdar serves Rs 250 mln defamation notice to Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has served 250 million rupees defamation notice to spokesperson PML-N Punjab Azma Zahid Bokhari for a defamatory video statement alleging corruption and dishonesty.

The notice, issued through his legal advisor Barrister Obaid Ullah here on Thursday, said that Mrs. Azma Zahid Bokhari levelled false and frivolous allegations against Sardar Usman Buzdar which also involved Principal Secretary Tahir Khurshid - an upright senior civil servant with an unblemished service record.

The notice stated said that MPA Azma Bokhari, during a press conference on June 21, 2021,alleged that Tahir Khurshid made all postings and transfers of civil servants in return for money at the behest of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar made all postings and transfers on merit, adding that all appointments are given to the most suited officers by the Chief Minister as appointing authority according to his independent mind.

The notice said that the allegations were figment of her fertile yet depraved imagination as these were not supported by proof or evidence. It said she was liable to be prosecuted under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 for her defamatory video as well.

It demanded an unequivocal apology from Azma Zahid Bokhari within 14 days of the receipt of the legal notice failing which she will have to pay 250 million rupees in damages, besides legal proceedings in a court of law.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money June All From Merit Packaging Limited Million Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspe ..

22 seconds ago

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

16 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

16 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

18 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

18 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.