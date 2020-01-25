UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar, Sh. Rasheed Discuss Welfare Schemes, Uplift Projects

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

Buzdar, Sh. Rasheed discuss welfare schemes, uplift projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also invited the chief minister to attend a public meeting at Laal Haveli scheduled for February 5, 2020.

On this occasion, the chief minister said those resorting to criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but sheer disappointment as time of loot and plunder had now over.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, the PTI government was the most transparent government of Pakistan.

Buzdar said massive corruption of the past had jeopardized the country's economy, asserting, "It is a blessing of Allah Almighty that neither any corruption scandal against our government has surfaced nor it will in future.

Corruption-free Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan has now become talk of the nation." Punjab chief minister said unlike the past when resources were used to be distributed to some specific cities of the previous rulers' choice, the PTI government was ensuring equal distribution of funds, equal development opportunities in all areas of Pakistan.

He said matters pertaining to Women University Rawalpindi and a new Girls College Rawalpindi would soon be sorted out and he would visit Rawalpindi at the earliest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Visit Rawalpindi February Women 2020 All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.