Buzdar, Sh. Rasheed discuss welfare schemes, uplift projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also invited the chief minister to attend a public meeting at Laal Haveli scheduled for February 5, 2020.

On this occasion, the chief minister said those resorting to criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but sheer disappointment as time of loot and plunder had now over.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, the PTI government was the most transparent government of Pakistan.

Buzdar said massive corruption of the past had jeopardized the country's economy, asserting, "It is a blessing of Allah Almighty that neither any corruption scandal against our government has surfaced nor it will in future.

Corruption-free Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan has now become talk of the nation." Punjab chief minister said unlike the past when resources were used to be distributed to some specific cities of the previous rulers' choice, the PTI government was ensuring equal distribution of funds, equal development opportunities in all areas of Pakistan.

He said matters pertaining to Women University Rawalpindi and a new Girls College Rawalpindi would soon be sorted out and he would visit Rawalpindi at the earliest.