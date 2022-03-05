Buzdar stresses need for unity in present circumstances

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the country is passing through a critical phase and keeping in view the changes, taking place in the region, there is a need to display more unity and solidarity.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition parties were busy in blame-game and political point-scoring as they have nothing to do with the people's problems, adding that those who were trying to spread anarchy and chaos did not care for the national interest.

Usman Buzdar said that those who were trying to gain political mileage by spreading chaos and anarchy should regain their senses and understand that fulfillment of their agenda would be tantamount to enmity with the country.

He said that the power-hungry opposition was trying to satiate its appetite by putting the national interests at stake. The nation would never forgive the negative behaviour of the opposition and they would have to answer for their acts of de-tracking the economy.

He said that the elements working against the national interest must be stopped by unity.