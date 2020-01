(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident of child dead body recovery from a nearby village of Patoki, Sunday sought report from DPO Kasur.

According to a handout issued here, he directed police to arrest the culprits on immediate basis and to take strict action against them.