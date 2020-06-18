UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Takes Notice Of COVID-19 Different Test Rates At Labs

Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:58 PM

Buzdar takes notice of COVID-19 different test rates at labs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of different rates being charged by private labs for the COVID-19 test, price-hike and hoarding of oxygen cylinders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of different rates being charged by private labs for the COVID-19 test, price-hike and hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

According to a statement, issued here on Thursday, the CM directed the health minister and secretary Secondary Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) to fix the same price of coronavirus test in private labs.

The CM said the Health Department should facilitate people by ensuring a suitable test fee and implementation of it.

He said the government would never allow private labs to loot people. He also stressed availability of oxygen cylinders at fixed rates and said a legal action would be initiated against hoarders.

