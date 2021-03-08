Buzdar takes whirlwind tour of South Punjab, removes officials over unsatisfactory performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a whirlwind visit to different cities of South Punjab, and removed / suspended various officials over unsatisfactory performance.

The chief minister, who reached Multan from Islamabad on Sunday morning, visited D G Khan, Muzaffargarh and Taunsa Sharif without any protocol.

In Multan, the CM removed Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Mahboob Rasheed for showing negligence in performing duties and serving the masses. Both the officials were asked to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.

From Multan, he went to Taunsa Sharif and visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital late on Sunday night. He inspected different wards and asked about the well-being of the patients and the facilities being extended to them. He suspended its Medical Superintendnet Dr Muhammad Tahir on the complaints of patients and their attendants.

The CM visited the City Police Station Taunsa and met inmates.

He ordered the police to behave politely with the complainants.

During the day time, he took a round of the city to review civic amenities. He suspended Superintendent Engineer and SDO Public Health Department, XEN Highways and Chief Municipal Committee over unsatisfactory performance.

He warned officials either to work or go home as they were being paid through tax by the public. No laxity in uplift projects would be tolerated, he added.

Later, he reached D G Khan and visited THQ Hospital. He took strict notice of the attendants' complaint of arranging thermometers from the market for the patients, and directed his Advisor on Health Hanif Patafi to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

The CM reached Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Multan in wee hours Monday and visited different sections of the health facility.

He ordered MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar to further improve the facilities being extended to the patients.