LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed political struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

In his message on the 25th founding day of the PTI, he said that Imran Khan had made the PTI a torchbearer of change adding as it had always challenged the status quo.

The CM said that PTI was the real representative of the sentiments of the masses as it had always performed according to the wishes of the people and taught the common man to live with dignity.

Our party mission was to strengthen the weaker segment of society, he said adding the PTI was the only political party that broke the traditional political deadlock and introduced real change.

Usman Buzdar said that joining PTI and struggling for the rights of the people was a matter of great pride for him.

He greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party workers on the founding day of the PTI.