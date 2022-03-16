Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the UN General Assembly's resolution a result of sustained personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has boldly raised the issue of Islamophobia at different international fora

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister praised the tireless efforts and vision of PM Imran Khan for the approval of the resolution in the UN General Assembly to tackle Islamophobia.

Usman Buzdar said PM Imran Khan raised a strong voice against Islamophobia in the UN and proved his tenacious leadership globally.

PM Imran Khan has emerged as the leader of the Islamic world and this is also the achievement of the entire Islamic world, he concluded.