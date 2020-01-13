Buzdar, Turner agree on enhancing cooperation in various sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors including health, education, skills development, tourism and industrial sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors including health, education, skills development, tourism and industrial sector.

Dr. Christian Turner met Punjab Chief Minister here in his office and the CM congratulated him on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed good wishes for him. British High Commissioner also thanked the CM for extending hospitality to the British Royal couple in Lahore.

On this occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said, Pakistan and UK were partners in the journey of development and Punjab government appreciated UK's cooperation for improving health, education and other sectors in the province.

He added that ten Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were being established in Punjab and the foundation stone of Lahore SEZ would soon be laid.

He said that SEZs would have tremendous investment opportunities and British investors were invited to invest here, assuring that they would be provided with all possible facilities.

Buzdar said that a lot of work had also been done for promotion of tourism and Punjab had a lot of potential for religious tourism.

Punjab Chief Minister mentioned that his government was focused on development of backward areas, while reforms had also been introduced in health sector and public sector hospitals' capacity had been increased by 9,000 beds and new hospitals were being built with improved emergency services.

He said that 35 per cent non-transferable funds had been allocated for development of South Punjab and a result-oriented strategy had been evolved to ensure durable development in social sector. Punjab government was interested to further promote cooperation with England, he concluded.

While, Dr Christian Turner said that Pakistan and UK had since long been enjoying cordial relations and both had a lot of potential to enhance bilateral cooperation. "We want to further strengthen economic ties with Pakistan. SEZs are wonderful projects and option of extending cooperation in this regard will be reviewed. Pakistan has a wonderful historical heritage and assistance will also be provided to Punjab government in the tourism sector as well", he assured.

He continued, "It is my first visit to Lahore which is a wonderful city and I desire that England cricket team should tour Pakistan soon".

He also invited Punjab Chief Minister to attend birthday ceremony of Queen of England.

Head of DFID Lahore Mr Jinal Shah, CM's Advisor Dr Salman Shah, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, P&D Chairman and others were also present.