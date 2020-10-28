UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Urges Citizens To Follow SOPs For Protection From 2nd Wave Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Buzdar urges citizens to follow SOPs for protection from 2nd wave of COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear face-masks to remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear face-masks to remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said the number of active cases had risen to 3,688 while 232 new cases had been detected on Wednesday, whereas six persons died.

He said that 11056 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total number of 97,384 patients had been recovered while 1,555,123 had been tested so far.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

31 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

46 minutes ago

First Unit of Belarusian NPP Expected to Launch in ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Malakand directs timely inspection of ..

2 minutes ago

Misinformation Harming COVID-19 Efforts in 'Crisis ..

4 minutes ago

Irish prop Healy set for 100th cap in French Six N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.