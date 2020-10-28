Buzdar urges citizens to follow SOPs for protection from 2nd wave of COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear face-masks to remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear face-masks to remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said the number of active cases had risen to 3,688 while 232 new cases had been detected on Wednesday, whereas six persons died.

He said that 11056 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total number of 97,384 patients had been recovered while 1,555,123 had been tested so far.