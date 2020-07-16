QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Quaid's Residency in Ziarat.

He termed the residency a precious national asset while taking round of it and extended full cooperation of the Punjab government to Balochistan for its preservation.

Buzdar said by creating Pakistan the great Quaid had done a great favour to the nation. The leader like the Father of the Nation was born in centuries and the solution of all the problems being faced by the country lay in following his sayings, he added.

The Punjab chief minister on the occasion also met the local tribal leaders and elders, who apprised him about their problems.

He said the people of Punjab held emotional attachment with their brethren in Balochistan. The Punjab government, he said, was establishing a community centre in Taftan, a hospital in Turbat at the cost of Rs 75 million, Punjab House in Gawadar and a technical college in Kharan.

The chief minister said the quota of students from Balochistan in Danish schools and other educational institutions of Punjab would be enhanced. The Punjab government would also play a role in the promotion of education in Ziarat, he assured.

He said he would talk to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamaal Khan and Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad for dualizing the Ziarat-Loralai Road and assured that the Punjab government would also extend its cooperation in that regard.

Earlier on his arrival in Ziarat, Sardar Buzdar was received by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan and senior officials.\932