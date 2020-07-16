UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Visits Quaid's Residency In Ziarat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Buzdar visits Quaid's Residency in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Quaid's Residency in Ziarat.

He termed the residency a precious national asset while taking round of it and extended full cooperation of the Punjab government to Balochistan for its preservation.

Buzdar said by creating Pakistan the great Quaid had done a great favour to the nation. The leader like the Father of the Nation was born in centuries and the solution of all the problems being faced by the country lay in following his sayings, he added.

The Punjab chief minister on the occasion also met the local tribal leaders and elders, who apprised him about their problems.

He said the people of Punjab held emotional attachment with their brethren in Balochistan. The Punjab government, he said, was establishing a community centre in Taftan, a hospital in Turbat at the cost of Rs 75 million, Punjab House in Gawadar and a technical college in Kharan.

The chief minister said the quota of students from Balochistan in Danish schools and other educational institutions of Punjab would be enhanced. The Punjab government would also play a role in the promotion of education in Ziarat, he assured.

He said he would talk to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamaal Khan and Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad for dualizing the Ziarat-Loralai Road and assured that the Punjab government would also extend its cooperation in that regard.

Earlier on his arrival in Ziarat, Sardar Buzdar was received by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan and senior officials.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Turbat Kharan Ziarat All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

OPEC+ Believes Market to Absorb Oil Supply Increas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.