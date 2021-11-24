Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Islamabad and offered condolence on the demise of his elder brother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Islamabad and offered condolence on the demise of his elder brother.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered Fateha for the departed soul. According to a handout issued here on Wednesday Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal accompanied the Chief Minister.