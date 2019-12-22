Buzdar vows to construct nine new hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taunsa, and inquired after patients in different wards of the hospital.

The Chief Minister also visited cardiac unit and other wards of the Hospital and reviewed expansion project of the hospital. He said that 9,000 beds would be increased in health sector with the construction of nine new hospitals in Punjab. However, he expressed displeasure over complaints of patients for getting medical test from outside the hospital and ordered that free medicines and the facility of medical test should be provided to the patients in the hospital at any cost.

He said that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible in case of any future complaint by any patient. The Chief Minister talked to the patients and their attendants and inquired about facilities being provided in the Hospital.

He was given a briefing regarding expansion project of the Hospital.

The Chief Minister ordered for completing the expansion project at the earliest.

While talking to the Chief Minister, the people said that earlier cardiac patients had to go to other cities for treatment, now they were being provided medical treatment in Taunsa, due to his efforts.

They said that treatment facilities were being provided to cardiac patients where there were no medicines available.

The CM said that there was no shortage of resources to further improve the health sector. He said that the PTI government had increased the health budget by 27 percent during the current financial year.

