Buzdar wants people sensitised about risks of hepatitis disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that people should be fully sensitised about the risks of hepatitis disease.

They should adopt necessary precautions as well as vaccination to remain safe from the disease, he said in his message, issued on the World Hepatitis Day here.

The CM said that people could remain protected from the disease by adopting necessary precautions as prevention is better than cure. The role of the whole society is important in combating the disease and people from different walks of life should come forward to play their role in raising public awareness about hepatitis, he said.

People's cooperation would boost the government efforts against the disease, the CM said adding that hepatitis treatment facilities had been provided in hospitals and the disease could be eradicated by moving in the right direction. Hepatitis-free Punjab is an important mission and the provincial government was committed to providing the best treatment facilities to patients, added the CM.