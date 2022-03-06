Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said the opposition should get ready for another defeat on account of the no-confidence motion.

In a statement issued here, he remarked that the opposition neither had any strategy nor any agenda for welfare of masses. He said such elements, by staging the show of no-trust move, were trying to impede the journey of progress.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were on the same page. He underscored that the opposition had tried its utmost, but it could not create a wedge in the government alliance.

Usman Buzdar outlined that the politics of Changa Manga and Murree would no more come into play in Pakistan. The CM maintained that only politics of progress and prosperity of people would be done in the country.