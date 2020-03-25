UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Welcomes Federal Govt's Relief Package

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the relief package announced by the federal government worth more than one thousand billion rupees for the coronavirus affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the relief package announced by the Federal government worth more than one thousand billion rupees for the coronavirus affectees.

In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar said labours would get Rs 3,000 monthly while decrease in petroleum products prices would help reduce prices of daily-use item.

Similarly, relief in electricity and Sui gas bills was another commendable step of the prime minister, the CM said adding that reduction in taxes on essential items would substantially reduce prices. A relief package would also be announced for coronavirus affectees in Punjab, the CM added.

