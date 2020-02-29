UrduPoint.com
Buzdar welcomes US-Taliban peace pact

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed a peace agreement between the United States and Taliban, and termed it a giant leap towards peace in the region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed a peace agreement between the United States and Taliban, and termed it a giant leap towards peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan played a key role in the signing of the agreement.

The pact would bring stability in the region and a new era of progress and prosperity would start, he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades. The positive role of Pakistan in the peace pact was being appreciated in the whole world, he added.

