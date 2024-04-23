Open Menu

BVH Bahawalpur Reopens OPD After Renovation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur had reopened its Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) after renovation.

Medical Superintendent, BVH, Dr Aamir Bukhari said that OPD earlier was closed for few months due to construction, repairing and renovation work.

He said that after completion of repairing and renovation work, OPD had been reopened for patients.

“New OPD has capacity to provide emergency medical treatment to thousands of patients,” he said, adding that all necessary medical machinery and equipment had been provided to OPD.

It is recalled here that the Punjab government had provided huge funds for repairing and renovation for new OPD.

The patients have started visiting OPD from today.

