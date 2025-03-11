BVH Facing Acute Shortage Of Medicines
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Bahawal Victoria Hospital(BVH),the largest civil hospital of South Punjab,was facing acute shortage of medicines.
Talking to media at the hospital here on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Aaamir Bukhari confirmed the crisis,attributing it to delays in government funding.He stated that said that the Punjab government had approved a sum of Rs 1,160 million in the fiscal budget for purchasing medicines for BVH.However, BVH so far received a sum of Rs 530 million,leaving a shortfall of Rs.630 million.
He said that the provincial government’s decision to release funds in installments instead of as a lump sum,created financial difficulties.
He emphasized that BVH required a consistent and timely flow of funds to maintain adequate medical supplies.
Replying to a question, Dr. Bukhari also noted that the medicine supplier companies had also not been providing the medicines on the pretext that already the BVH had to pay outstanding dues to them.
He requested the government to ensure timely and complete disbursement of the approved funds so BVH could overcome the crisis of shortage.
Recent Stories
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate offers Fateha for death of Senator Mushtaq's brother6 minutes ago
-
BVH facing acute shortage of medicines6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases details of development projects in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
NUML students depart for Turkiye under student exchange program16 minutes ago
-
347th Senate session started16 minutes ago
-
800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw in injured condition36 minutes ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade1 hour ago
-
Couple, 2-year-old daughter die in Tirah valley roof collapse1 hour ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish2 hours ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam2 hours ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package2 hours ago