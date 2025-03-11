Open Menu

BVH Facing Acute Shortage Of Medicines

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM

BVH facing acute shortage of medicines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Bahawal Victoria Hospital(BVH),the largest civil hospital of South Punjab,was facing acute shortage of medicines.

Talking to media at the hospital here on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Aaamir Bukhari confirmed the crisis,attributing it to delays in government funding.He stated that said that the Punjab government had approved a sum of Rs 1,160 million in the fiscal budget for purchasing medicines for BVH.However, BVH so far received a sum of Rs 530 million,leaving a shortfall of Rs.630 million.

He said that the provincial government’s decision to release funds in installments instead of as a lump sum,created financial difficulties.

He emphasized that BVH required a consistent and timely flow of funds to maintain adequate medical supplies.

Replying to a question, Dr. Bukhari also noted that the medicine supplier companies had also not been providing the medicines on the pretext that already the BVH had to pay outstanding dues to them.

He requested the government to ensure timely and complete disbursement of the approved funds so BVH could overcome the crisis of shortage.

