Open Menu

BVH MS Appointed

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BVH MS appointed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dr. Syed Fakhar Abbas Shah Appointed as Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

The Health Department, Government of Punjab, has appointed Dr. Syed Fakhar Abbas Shah as the Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, the appointment was made upon the recommendations of the Select Committee and with the subsequent approval of the competent authority.

Dr. Shah has formally assumed charge of his new office, and his posting is expected to further strengthen the hospital’s administrative and healthcare services.

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

35 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

37 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

53 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

1 hour ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

1 hour ago
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan