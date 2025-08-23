BVH MS appointed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dr. Syed Fakhar Abbas Shah Appointed as Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

The Health Department, Government of Punjab, has appointed Dr. Syed Fakhar Abbas Shah as the Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, the appointment was made upon the recommendations of the Select Committee and with the subsequent approval of the competent authority.

Dr. Shah has formally assumed charge of his new office, and his posting is expected to further strengthen the hospital’s administrative and healthcare services.