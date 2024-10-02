Open Menu

BVH Receives Five Corneas From Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Bahawal Victoria Hospital received five eye corneas donated by the people of Sri Lanka for Pakistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development, Rana Muhammad Tariq told media here on Wednesday that five eye corneas donated by Sri Lanka had been received at BVH Bahawalpur.

“We are thankful to the Sri Lankan government for providing eye corneas for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that eye corneas would be proved blessing for visually impaired persons.

Special measures had been taken for providing all necessary facilities and modern machinery at BVH Bahawalpur for the treatment of patients suffering from eye diseases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Victoria Bahawalpur Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan