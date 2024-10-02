BVH Receives Five Corneas From Sri Lanka
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Bahawal Victoria Hospital received five eye corneas donated by the people of Sri Lanka for Pakistan.
Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development, Rana Muhammad Tariq told media here on Wednesday that five eye corneas donated by Sri Lanka had been received at BVH Bahawalpur.
“We are thankful to the Sri Lankan government for providing eye corneas for the people of Pakistan,” he said.
He said that eye corneas would be proved blessing for visually impaired persons.
Special measures had been taken for providing all necessary facilities and modern machinery at BVH Bahawalpur for the treatment of patients suffering from eye diseases.
