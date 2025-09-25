Open Menu

BVH To Set Up NADRA Counter And Green Health Laboratory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

BVH to set up NADRA counter and Green Health Laboratory

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Dr. Syed Fakhar Abbas Shah, announced that efforts are underway to establish a NADRA Counter at the hospital to facilitate patients.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said that the hospital administration had contacted the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to set up the counter, which will offer services such as the issuance of birth and death certificates to visitors.

“The NADRA Counter will streamline and speed up essential documentation processes for patients and their families,” he added.

Dr. Fakhar Abbas further stated that BVH is also planning to establish a Green Health Laboratory, which will be equipped with modern diagnostic machinery and comprehensive lab facilities. He added that the lab will be staffed by highly qualified pathologists to ensure accurate and timely testing services.

