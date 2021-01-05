UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BWCDO Provides Compensation To Farmers In Krabathang After Snow Leopard Kills Livestock

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

BWCDO provides compensation to farmers in Krabathang after Snow Leopard kills Livestock

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Krabathang, a small village in Gilgit-Baltistan located around 290 kilometers north-east of capital Islamabad and 40 kilometers from Skardu, is home to the national animal of Pakistan Markhor and the elusive Snow Leopard.

The locals of this village depend on agriculture as their Primary means of sustenance making livestock a vital asset as well.

In the final days of 2020 a predation incident took place where a Snow Leopard killed around 10 goats inflicting a huge loss on the community. Such incidents lead to retaliatory killings of the Snow Leopard through hunting or poisoning.

Baltistan Wildlife Conservation and Development Organization (BWCDO) (previously known as Project Snow Leopard) has been working in the region for around 20 years mitigating conflicts between human beings and wildlife by providing insurance on livestock.

In return for this compensation the motive for villagers to kill Snow Leopards is removed.

This insurance scheme model was started by BWCDO to protect the endangered Snow Leopard population in Pakistan and is now emulated around the world.

A compensation Cheque was given to the community of Krabathang to not only ease their losses but to also protect the Snow Leopard which is found in Pakistan, one of the twelve countries in the world where this majestic cat is found.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Snow Agriculture Lead Skardu 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.