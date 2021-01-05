BWCDO provides compensation to farmers in Krabathang after Snow Leopard kills Livestock

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Krabathang, a small village in Gilgit-Baltistan located around 290 kilometers north-east of capital Islamabad and 40 kilometers from Skardu, is home to the national animal of Pakistan Markhor and the elusive Snow Leopard.

The locals of this village depend on agriculture as their Primary means of sustenance making livestock a vital asset as well.

In the final days of 2020 a predation incident took place where a Snow Leopard killed around 10 goats inflicting a huge loss on the community. Such incidents lead to retaliatory killings of the Snow Leopard through hunting or poisoning.

Baltistan Wildlife Conservation and Development Organization (BWCDO) (previously known as Project Snow Leopard) has been working in the region for around 20 years mitigating conflicts between human beings and wildlife by providing insurance on livestock.

In return for this compensation the motive for villagers to kill Snow Leopards is removed.

This insurance scheme model was started by BWCDO to protect the endangered Snow Leopard population in Pakistan and is now emulated around the world.

A compensation Cheque was given to the community of Krabathang to not only ease their losses but to also protect the Snow Leopard which is found in Pakistan, one of the twelve countries in the world where this majestic cat is found.