BWMC Distributes Free Bags To Dispose Of Animal Waste On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has started to deliver free waste bags door-to-door for Eid-ul-Azha. A special camp was organized at the Khatm-e- Nabowat Chowk and free waste bags were distributed among the citizens for Eid.

Manager MIS Muhammad Irfan Mahmood and Assistant Manager Communication Syed Ahsan Raza distributed bags and awareness brochures among the citizens. Manager MIS Muhammad Irfan Mehmood said that 100,000 waste bags will be distributed in 21 union councils of the city.

He said that the supply of waste bags will continue till one day before Eid. He said that the citizens can call the company helpline 1139 to order the waste bags. He requested not to put anything other than animal waste in the bags because bio-degradable chemicals have been used for the production of waste bags.

