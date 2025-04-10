BWMC enhances door-to-door waste collection

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the 'Suthra Punjab Programme' is effectively ensuring provision of cleanliness and waste collection services right at citizens’ doorsteps.

He made these remarks while monitoring the door-to-door waste collection campaign in Bihari Colony, launched under the Chief Minister Punjab’s initiative. During the inspection, the CEO reviewed the operational efficiency of the campaign and announced the addition of 34 new loader rickshaws to the BWMC fleet to enhance the speed and reach of household garbage collection.

Naeem Akhtar said that timely waste collection and proper disposal at the household level are critical to preventing garbage accumulation and maintaining urban cleanliness. He urged citizens to cooperate with BWMC staff by handing over their waste at the designated times.

The assistant manager operations also briefed the CEO on the current procedures and progress of the waste collection system in the area.