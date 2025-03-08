BWMC holds training session for tehsil managers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Under the auspices of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, a training session was organised for tehsil managers from all three districts of the Bahawalpur division.

The training covered field monitoring mechanisms, dumpsite management, weighbridge monitoring, and the complaint resolution system. The Manager MIS trained the participants on the Vehicle Tracking System, IT monitoring and feedback of the weighbridge, and complaint handling. The General Manager Operations instructed the participants that all Tehsil Managers should visit the dumpsites used by tractors daily and monitor the arrival of operational vehicles. He also directed the Tehsil Managers to ensure that contractors are committed to constructing boundary walls for the dumpsites.

He emphasized the need to ensure the verification of waste arriving at the weighbridge established for waste-filled vehicles.

Furthermore, he added that Tehsil contractors should be contacted for the timely resolution of public complaints received through the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell, Helpline 1139, and social media, and to ensure the complete percentage resolution of complaints received on a daily basis. The GM Operations told the Tehsil Managers that the "Clean Punjab Program" is the Chief Minister's flagship program, and all resources should be utilized to improve and make field monitoring more effective for it.