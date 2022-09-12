UrduPoint.com

BWMC Launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' Campaign To Keep City Clean

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 06:57 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervaiz Waraich has said that Bahawalpur is much cleaner than other cities of the country, and all stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities to keep the city clean and hygienic.

He expressed these views on the inauguration of the 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign organized by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC).

The event was attended by CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, the representatives of trade unions, and members of the civil society.

The deputy commissioner, while talking to the representatives of trade unions, said the BWMC and trade unions should work together for at least a month for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

He said the message would be conveyed to the subsidiaries of trade unions and every shopkeeper. "Cleanliness is not the responsibility of a department alone, but collective efforts are needed to create a clean society." He said monitoring teams consisting of BWMC officers had been formed with the poweres to issue notices to the shopkeepers who do littering and throw waste on roads, streets, or any open places.

"In case of repeated violations, legal action will also be taken other than imposing fines on the concerned shopkeepers."Zahid Waraich also led a walk to raise awareness about the "Responsible Bahawalpur" campaign and distributed awareness brochures among the shopkeepers.

