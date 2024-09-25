BWMC Launches Smog Awareness Drive
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is dedicated to achieving a smog-free and clean Punjab.
In line with Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar's directives, awareness campaigns on smog prevention have been initiated. The BWMC's communication team distributed pamphlets to shopkeepers throughout the city, promoting the Punjab government's smog-free initiative. During these campaigns, officials encouraged citizens to support efforts to prevent smog by avoiding waste burning and using water for cleaning.
The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company workers actively collect waste daily, promptly transferring it to dumping sites and ensuring timely emptying and cleaning of waste containers.
They are focusing on removing tree debris and brush from cemeteries, public pathways, and streets to prevent fires. Additionally, measures are being taken to swiftly clear waste from vacant lots. To combat dust and debris, roadside scraping has commenced across Bahawalpur, to be completed in phases across all union councils. The BWMC urges citizens to support the government's smog-free efforts by not burning waste and avoiding littering construction debris and garbage on the roadside.
