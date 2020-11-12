BWMC performance reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

The commissioner said the jurisdiction of BWMC will be increased through a public-private partnership.

He said that awareness campaign will also be launched to apprise people about cleanliness.

He said the steps would be taken to make Bahawalpur green and clean. The commissioner also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for workers of BWMC for showing outstanding performance.

The meeting was attended by BWMC Managing Director Naeem Akhtar, Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Rana Saleem Akhtar and Additional Commissioner Tanveer Jhandeer.