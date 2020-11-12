UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BWMC Performance Reviewed In Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

BWMC performance reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

The commissioner said the jurisdiction of BWMC will be increased through a public-private partnership.

He said that awareness campaign will also be launched to apprise people about cleanliness.

He said the steps would be taken to make Bahawalpur green and clean. The commissioner also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for workers of BWMC for showing outstanding performance.

The meeting was attended by BWMC Managing Director Naeem Akhtar, Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Rana Saleem Akhtar and Additional Commissioner Tanveer Jhandeer.

Related Topics

Company Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

49 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

52 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.