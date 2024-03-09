Open Menu

BWMC Takes Steps Towards Cleaner City

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bahawalpur is to be transformed into a zero-waste city as part of the "Clean Punjab Campaign".

Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar stated this during a meeting with a delegation of traders from the Ghalla Mandi market here at his office on Saturday.

The CEO met with the executive committee of the traders' association to explain that the Punjab government is taking measures to improve sanitation in cities, rural areas, and commercial districts. As such, the CEO stated that traders must keep their business premises clean and place trash receptacles outside their shops.

He stressed that the Ghalla Mandi market organization must help to improve cleanliness within the market's boundaries and ensure shopkeepers give their waste to company staff at the scheduled time.

During the meeting, the President of the Ghalla Mandi traders' union, Akmal Qureshi stated that the market traders' organization will cooperate with the company to maintain cleanliness in the market and keep trash cans within the boundaries of their shops.

Later, CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar visited the areas of Union Council 17 including Welcome Colony, Kausar Colony, Shahdara Bazaar, and Chhota Bazaar to inspect cleanliness.

