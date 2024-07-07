BWMC To Do Cleanliness In Bahawalpur During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has been assigned task to carryout cleanliness at religious premises and procession routes in Bahawalpur during Ashura of Muharram-ul-Haram.
According to a press release issued here, a meeting of BWMC was held here with the Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar in chair.
The meeting reviewed arrangements to launch cleanliness drive during Ashura in Muharram-ul-Haram.
Addressing the meeting, the CEO said that on the directions of Chief Minister, Punjab. Ms. Maryam Nawaz, BWMC was going to initiate cleanliness campaign in Bahawalpur during Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram.
“Teams of BWMC will carry out cleanliness around Imambargahs and on the routes of processions pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram,” he said.
