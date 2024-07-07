Open Menu

BWMC To Do Cleanliness In Bahawalpur During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BWMC to do cleanliness in Bahawalpur during Muharram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has been assigned task to carryout cleanliness at religious premises and procession routes in Bahawalpur during Ashura of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a press release issued here, a meeting of BWMC was held here with the Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar in chair.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to launch cleanliness drive during Ashura in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing the meeting, the CEO said that on the directions of Chief Minister, Punjab. Ms. Maryam Nawaz, BWMC was going to initiate cleanliness campaign in Bahawalpur during Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram.

“Teams of BWMC will carry out cleanliness around Imambargahs and on the routes of processions pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram,” he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Bahawalpur Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

17 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

17 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

17 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

17 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

17 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

18 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

18 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

18 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

18 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan