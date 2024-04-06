Open Menu

BWMC To Keep City Clean During Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BWMC to keep city clean during Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has stated that the company will be working according to relevant operational strategy to ensure cleanliness in the city during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this regard, the Eid cleanliness plan has been finalized. To ensure cleanliness in the city, all officers, sanitary inspectors, and over 800 sanitary staff will perform their duties as usual during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He mentioned this during a consultative meeting of officers leading the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness plan. The CEO of the company, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, revealed that before Eid, all small and large Eid Gahs, mosques, Imam Bargahs, and their adjacent roads will be brought to a zero waste level, and the decoration of these adjacent roads will also be done along with cleanliness.

He said that BWMC will conduct a special operation for cleanliness in all small and large cemeteries of the city before Eid.

The CEO mentioned that machinery will remain operational in the field for timely transfer of waste to the landfill. The control room and helpline 1139 will remain active during the Eid holidays, ensuring timely resolution of complaints received from the citizens.

CEO Naeem Akhtar has urged the citizens not to overlook the beauty and cleanliness of the city during the Eid festivities and ensure full cooperation to keep streets and recreational areas clean and organized.

