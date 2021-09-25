BWMC to pay one month basic pay to all its employees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Saturday approved to pay one-month basic salary to all its employees for their outstanding performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

It was approved in the 41st meeting of the BWMC board of Directors held under the chairmanship Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and attended by Khurshid Ahmed representative of Finance Department, BWMC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju and Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf.

BWMC CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar while briefing the Board of Directors said that following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, a joint team consisting of Secretary Local Government and representatives of other institutions was formed.

For continuous good work during the three days of Eid, BWMC has been awarded the second position in the ranking of 8 companies and 349 municipal corporations of 36 districts of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar presented a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of excellence at a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office.

The Board of Directors also approved the SAAMA Agreement between the Company and the Municipal Corporation Yazman for the launch of Waste Management Services in Yazman.

The Board of Directors approved the business plan for the financial self-reliance of the company and directed to send the recommendations to the Punjab government as soon as possible.