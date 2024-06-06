Open Menu

BWMC To Provide Best Sanitation Facilities To People On Eid-ul-Azha: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar on Thursday assured that the company will provide best sanitation facilities to citizen of the area during Eid ul Azha.

Under the directives issued by the Punjab government, he said all out efforts would be made to ensure best sanitation services to the people of the district.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the company officials regarding preparations for Eid-ul-Azha. Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, and In-charges of relevant departments were also present.

CEO instructed that the tasks related to Eid preparations should be completed as soon as possible.

He further emphasized the importance of spreading the message of cleanliness to a wider audience through public guidance and awareness campaign.

During the meeting, the Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, and the Manager Operation Muhammad Imtiazullah briefed the participants on the operational preparations being made for Eid ul Azha.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Company Bahawalpur All Best

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

59 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan