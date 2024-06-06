BWMC To Provide Best Sanitation Facilities To People On Eid-ul-Azha: CEO
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar on Thursday assured that the company will provide best sanitation facilities to citizen of the area during Eid ul Azha.
Under the directives issued by the Punjab government, he said all out efforts would be made to ensure best sanitation services to the people of the district.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the company officials regarding preparations for Eid-ul-Azha. Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, and In-charges of relevant departments were also present.
CEO instructed that the tasks related to Eid preparations should be completed as soon as possible.
He further emphasized the importance of spreading the message of cleanliness to a wider audience through public guidance and awareness campaign.
During the meeting, the Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, and the Manager Operation Muhammad Imtiazullah briefed the participants on the operational preparations being made for Eid ul Azha.
