Open Menu

BWMC Vows To Make Best Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid Milad

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BWMC vows to make best cleanliness arrangements for Eid Milad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The best arrangements for cleanliness will be ensured on the routes of processions and Milad gatherings held in the city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar during a meeting with a delegation led by Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, President of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Bahawalpur, and Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Ameer of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Bahawalpur and Nazim Aala of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee. He said that excellent arrangements for cleanliness throughout the city and a cleanliness plan have been finalized on the joyous and blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ?.

He said that all possible cooperation will be ensured with the Milad Committee.

President of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq and Ameer of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Bahawalpur and Nazim Aala of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa Saeedi expressed hope that BWMC would continue its traditions this year as well and provide a clean environment to the public.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on ..

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara

5 hours ago
 PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

10 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan