BWMC Vows To Make Best Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid Milad
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The best arrangements for cleanliness will be ensured on the routes of processions and Milad gatherings held in the city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
This was stated by Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar during a meeting with a delegation led by Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, President of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Bahawalpur, and Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Ameer of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Bahawalpur and Nazim Aala of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee. He said that excellent arrangements for cleanliness throughout the city and a cleanliness plan have been finalized on the joyous and blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ?.
He said that all possible cooperation will be ensured with the Milad Committee.
President of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq and Ameer of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Bahawalpur and Nazim Aala of Markazi Milad Mustafa Committee Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa Saeedi expressed hope that BWMC would continue its traditions this year as well and provide a clean environment to the public.
