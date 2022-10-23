UrduPoint.com

BWW Delegation Visits Mardan To Discuss Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BWW delegation visits Mardan to discuss partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation comprised of seven members from Sunday visited a historical and renowned municipality of Mardan and inspected the various sections of the company including complaint cell, customer services, billing and revenue, IT and water supply.

The purpose of the visit was knowledge sharing, capacity development, exchange of technical expertise and partnership to strengthen both of the institution.

The delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Budapest Water Works Ference Kessler while customer care specialist Eseter Insay, Non-revenue water expert Evelin Madziiu, Scada expert Pal Bartok, IDDD Ghoor Brandstater, Head of IT Development Gsaba Burnay, International Relations Advisor Rita studenicze were also present.

Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Engineer Amir Khan briefed the delegates on WSSCM services, water supply infrastructure and challenges been faced due to water theft.

Khan further shared that Budapest Water Works was providing technical support to WASA Lahore and WSSC Mardan with a focus on water supply sector.

As water was a basic need and company was utilizing all available resources for better management and improved service delivery.

He said that with support of Budapest Water Works WASA Lahore and WSSCM staff would be trained in customer services training, IT system, SCADA system, reduction of non-revenue water.

He said that this programme would improve the delivery system of providing clean and safe water to the citizens of Mardan.

Delegate held detailed discussion with WSSCM staff, which was followed by site visit to assess the existing system of water supply.

CEO BWW Ference Kessler affirmed their support and interest in improving WSSCM expertise in various sectors.

