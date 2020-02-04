UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

By Basharat Raja

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:35 PM

by basharat raja

Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said no change will come while ATM has devoured atta, sugar and paisa.

ISLAMABAD, (Online): Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said no change will come while ATM has devoured atta, sugar and paisa.

2 billion rupees are being looted from people of Pakistan daily but Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar have taken no action. This is government of thieves", he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday after he was brought for appearing before Accountability Court (AC)." people should not worry.

Every thing will become OK.

Government is not a failed government from today but it is a failed government eversince It has come. Every day 2 billion rupees are being plundered from people, he remarked.He questioned Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar should tell who is looting the people.

This is government of thieves which is fleecing people. Hard earned money of the people has been devoured by ATM. No one is there to curb inflation. This government stands no more and now a funeral is there and you can perform funeral rites whenever you will.He observed whatever change government makes now, it will bring no improvement.

People have tasted the fruits of the change.

