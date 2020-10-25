By cartoons display, Macron chosen to provoke Muslims including own citizens: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that by encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), French President Macron had chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists," the prime minister remarked in a series of tweets.

He said the hallmark of a leader was to unite the human beings as had been done by Nelson Mandela, rather than dividing them.

He said that was the time when President Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably led to radicalization.

"Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH," he said.

The prime minister said that by attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, the French president had attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe as well as across the world.

"The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia & space for extremists," he added.