By-election arrangements reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq paid a detailed visit to various polling stations in NA-75 Sialkot-IV, Daska.

He also visited the Command and Control Room set up in the DRO office.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration will fulfill its responsibilities as per the instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure peaceful and impartial conduct of by-election.

DC also visited the Media Coordination Center established at Civil Club Daska on the direction of Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman, where the officers of the Information Department will present and ensure the provision of authentic information to the media.