By-election arrangements reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir javed chaired a meeting with district returning officer khushaab to review arrangements regarding by-election PP-83, khushaab, on Wednesday.

The election commissioner issued the rules and regulations to all candidates participating in the by-election.

He said that all participants should follow instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).