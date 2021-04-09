UrduPoint.com
By-election Arrangements Reviewed In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:55 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman and RPO Rao Abdul Karim visited the Election Command and Control Center established at Daska for the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election to be held on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghman and RPO Rao Abdul Karim visited the Election Command and Control Center established at Daska for the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election to be held on Saturday.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar briefed the Commissioner and RPO.

Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman said that all the possible steps had been taken for the transparent, free and fair election. He said that no one will be allowed to influence the by-election process.

Delivery of election material to all 360 polling stations was underway in this regard.

