By Election For 913 Vacant Seats In Various Categories To Be Held On Oct 19

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

By election for 913 vacant seats in various categories to be held on Oct 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The third phase of by-elections for 913 vacant seats in various categories of neighborhood and village councils across different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 19, 2025.

The election schedule has been released, says a spokesman of Election Commission here Tuesday.

The notification for the appointment of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers has also been issued.

The returning officers will issue public notices on September 8, 2025 and the process of submitting nomination papers will begin from September 10 and continue until September 12.

The list of candidates who submit their nomination papers will be released on September 15 and scrutiny will take place from September 16-18.

The list of candidates whose nomination papers are accepted will be issued on September 19 and appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed from September 20-23.

Decisions on these appeals will be made by September 26 and candidates can withdraw by September 29.

The final list of candidates will be issued on September 30 and election symbols will be allotted. Polling will be held on October 19, 2025.

The Returning Officers will announce the final results on October 22, 2025. According to the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the appointment and transfer of government employees in these districts has been prohibited.

The Prime Minister, Speaker/Deputy Speaker of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Federal and provincial ministers, and other public office holders are barred from visiting these councils or announcing development projects there until the elections are held.

APP/fam

More Stories From Pakistan