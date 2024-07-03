By-election For Chairman Seat In Union Committee 51 Of Hyderabad Scheduled For August 4
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In compliance with the directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan, a by-election for the Chairman seat of Union Committee 51 in the Town Municipal Corporation of Pretabad, district Hyderabad will be held on August 4, 2024.
According to a notification issued by the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh, the process of receiving and submitting nomination papers will continue from 4 to 6 July 2024.
Additionally, the Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled indirect elections for the Chairman of the Town Municipal Corporation of Pretabad on July 12, 2024. The notification specifies that the election for the Chairman position will be conducted through a show of hands on July 12, 2024.
