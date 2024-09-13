By-election For Vacant Village Neighborhood Councils To Be Held On 20th Oct
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The by-election for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seat in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on 20th October.
A schedule issued by the Provincial Election Commission on Friday said the process for filing nomination papers for contesting the election will start from 16th September and continue till 19th September.
On 20th September a list of the contesting candidates will be released while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out from 21st to 24th September.
According to the schedule, on 25th September the list of approved nomination papers will be released while appeals against approval or rejection of the nomination papers would be entertained from 26th to 28th September.
Decision on the appeals will be made on 2nd October while the withdrawal date for nomination papers was fixed as 3rd October. On 4th October the final list of the contesting candidates will be released following which election symbols will be allotted.
The polling will be held on 20th October while on 23rd October the Returning Officers will announce the final results.
According to the code of conduct issued by the Provincial Election Commission, transfers and postings of government officials will not be allowed in the respective districts. Besides, no government office holder including ministers, speaker or deputy speaker will be allowed to visit or announce development schemes in these districts.
