By-election in NA-108 on October 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold by-election for vacant seat in national assembly constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) here on October 16, 2022.

As many as 12 candidates would contest by-election in NA-108. However, real contest would be held between chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and PML-N candidate Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali.

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-108 Irfan Kausar said here on Wednesday that symbols were also allotted to the contesting candidates including Imran Khan of PTI (bat), Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali of PML-N (lion), Farrukh Habib (scooter), Arsalan Arshad (loudspeaker), Khurram Shehzad of Pakistan Nazriyati Party (railway engine), Rizwan Mehmood (traffic signal), Sohail Kashif of Move on Pakistan Party (ostrich), Shehbaz Ali Gulzar (pitcher), Abdul Hafeez (bull), Liaqat Ali (cricket wicket), Muhammad Siddique of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (crane) and Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir (excavator).

He said that all necessary arrangements were being finalized to hold by-polls in a fair, free and transparent manner. He said that polling would commence at 8 a.m. and continue up to 5 p.m. without any interval on October 16 (Sunday).

As many as 505,186 voters including 271,039 males and 234,147 females would cast their votes and for this purpose ECP established 353 polling stations and 1086 polling booths across the constituency.

He said that 164 polling stations were for men, 160 for women while 29 stations would work as combined. Similarly, 559 polling booths were set up for men and 527 booths would facilitate women during by-elections in NA-108, he added.