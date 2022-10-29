UrduPoint.com

By-election In NA-45 Kurram On Sunday

Published October 29, 2022

By-election in NA-45 Kurram on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram to be held on Sunday (tomorrow). Polling will be started at 8am which will continue till 5pm without any break.

The spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday said that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were put in the category of sensitive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah said that preparations had been completed for by-elections in NA-45 and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty.

The DPO urged the political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed the Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for NA-45 Kurram by-poll, so that the voters could cast their votes without fear and risk.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief among 16 candidates including Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) that would contest election from NA-45 Kurram while independent candidates were also included in the contestants.

