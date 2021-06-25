UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

By-election Of GBA-4 Nagir-1 To Be Held On Aug 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

By-election of GBA-4 Nagir-1 to be held on Aug 8

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Friday announced that by-election of GBA-4 Nagar-1 will be held on August 8.

According to a notification, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer on June 26 and the nomination papers will be submitted on June 29.

The final list of candidates will be released on June 30 and the last date for scrutiny of papers will be July 3. Appeals against the Returning Officer's decisions can be filed by July 8. The last date for decision on appeals is July 12.

The final list of candidates will be released on July 13. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be July 15.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner June July August Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positi ..

43 minutes ago

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

43 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

43 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

43 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

43 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.