By-election of GBA-4 Nagir-1 to be held on Aug 8

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Friday announced that by-election of GBA-4 Nagar-1 will be held on August 8.

According to a notification, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer on June 26 and the nomination papers will be submitted on June 29.

The final list of candidates will be released on June 30 and the last date for scrutiny of papers will be July 3. Appeals against the Returning Officer's decisions can be filed by July 8. The last date for decision on appeals is July 12.

The final list of candidates will be released on July 13. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be July 15.